Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £125.82 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell purchased 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £125.82 ($158.32).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.84), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($332,373.85).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Paula Bell purchased 29 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 6,699 ($84.30).

On Monday, April 25th, Paula Bell purchased 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($157.14).

On Thursday, March 24th, Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £124 ($156.03).

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($158.06).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 232.20 ($2.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.76. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328 ($4.13).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

