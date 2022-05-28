Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $47,150.92 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TXG stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
