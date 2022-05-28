Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $163,640.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.