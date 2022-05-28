Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,177,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 24th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

TECK.A stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.22. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$62.75. The company has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.