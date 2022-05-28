Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,177,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

TECK.A stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.22. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$62.75. The company has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

