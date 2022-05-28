Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 615 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $12,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $14,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 365.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

