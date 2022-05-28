Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Intapp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 158,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.55. Intapp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $147,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $795,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intapp by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

