Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $14,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after buying an additional 155,011 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,162,000 after buying an additional 109,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,401. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IART opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

