IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 540 to GBX 480. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. IntegraFin traded as low as GBX 312.20 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 312.20 ($3.93), with a volume of 283293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349.40 ($4.40).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £966.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

