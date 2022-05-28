Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,602. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 263.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,885,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

