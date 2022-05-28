International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.55 billion and the highest is $15.34 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $18.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $60.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 billion to $61.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.27. 4,607,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,307. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

