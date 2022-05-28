International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.39) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.32) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.04) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 130.48 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

