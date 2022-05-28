International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Trading Down 0.7%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,457,000.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

