InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $18.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.38 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

