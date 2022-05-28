Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 32.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 27.7% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 153,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.