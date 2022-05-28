Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
