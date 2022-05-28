Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.15). Approximately 117,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 219,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market cap of £284.05 million and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

