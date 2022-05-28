Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

BSCM remained flat at $$21.24 on Friday. 298,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,933. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

