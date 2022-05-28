Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

