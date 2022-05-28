Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.76

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 100386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 179,659 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 775,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 79,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,960.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

