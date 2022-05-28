Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) by 522.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGJ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 136,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.