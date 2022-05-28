Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 130,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 254,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.
