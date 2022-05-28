Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,658,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $85.32. 7,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

