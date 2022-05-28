Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.73 and last traded at $127.98. 11,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 35,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12.

