Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.10. 66,919,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,846,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

