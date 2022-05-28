Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

RYT opened at $267.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $239.58 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.79.

