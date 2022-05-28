Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $138,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

