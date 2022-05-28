Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCI opened at $89.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $82.27 and a one year high of $104.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

