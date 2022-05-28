Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

