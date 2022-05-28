Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $61.33. 767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
