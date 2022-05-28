Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 60,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 211,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.
