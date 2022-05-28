IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,164,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $16.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.34. 1,053,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,071. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $377.33 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.31 and its 200-day moving average is $475.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

