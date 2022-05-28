IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 3,642,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,038. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

