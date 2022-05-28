IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

DAL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 10,730,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,110,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

