IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $115.99. 5,042,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,365. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

