IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,372,273 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,372,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,000. CEMEX accounts for approximately 2.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CEMEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 734,283 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of CX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

