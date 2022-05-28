IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.21. 16,874,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,869,146. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

