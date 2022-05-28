IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,176. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.