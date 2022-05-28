IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $958,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.
NYSE:WFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,482,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,358,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
