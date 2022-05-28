IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. 26,715,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,446,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.