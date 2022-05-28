iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.
NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.98 on Friday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.