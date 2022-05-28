IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Stock Price Up 9.3%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Approximately 2,577,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).
The company has a market cap of £134.83 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.52.
About IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)
Recommended Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for IronRidge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronRidge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.