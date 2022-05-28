iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.59.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

