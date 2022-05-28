iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,514,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $91.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.19 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

