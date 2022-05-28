iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 931,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after acquiring an additional 310,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,711,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.19 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.