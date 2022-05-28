iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.29. 9,246,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,690,547. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.