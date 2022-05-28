iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LQD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.29. 9,246,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,690,547. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
