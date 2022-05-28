iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,578,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,697,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,594,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

