iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.53% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $492,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $228.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.40. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.78 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.