iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,764. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

