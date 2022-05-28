IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of ISO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IsoPlexis by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

