ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.50

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.50 and traded as low as $58.27. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 18,104 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.