ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.50

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.50 and traded as low as $58.27. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 18,104 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

