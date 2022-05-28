Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack in the Box updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-$6.10 EPS.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

